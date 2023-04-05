Reviewing Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Grey
|-156.10%
|-117.36%
|-72.51%
|Hesai Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkshire Grey
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Hesai Group
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Grey
|$65.85 million
|5.01
|-$102.79 million
|($0.43)
|-3.21
|Hesai Group
|$174.37 million
|9.37
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Hesai Group beats Berkshire Grey on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
