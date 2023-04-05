Head-To-Head Analysis: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Jack in the Box pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.47 billion 1.24 $115.78 million $6.16 14.31 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.23 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.75

This table compares Jack in the Box and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 7.86% -16.57% 4.30% FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 10 6 0 2.29 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack in the Box currently has a consensus target price of $89.12, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats FAT Brands on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

