Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $78.55

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

ADC stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $35,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

