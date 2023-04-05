Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $213.71

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.71.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,946 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $193.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

