Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.75.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

