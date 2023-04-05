Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Citigroup

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $1.70 to $1.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OUST. Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.09.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. Ouster has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

In other Ouster news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,372,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 1,261.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 382,447 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ouster by 1,828.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 354,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 336,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ouster by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

