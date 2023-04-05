IGM Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.94) for the year. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.04) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

