Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $164.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

