H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.