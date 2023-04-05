Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Skillz Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Skillz in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for Skillz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Skillz Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 214,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 508,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155,774 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.