Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Elekta AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Up 3.3 %

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

EKTAY opened at $7.89 on Monday. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.