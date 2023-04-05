Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 0.96. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.