Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 0.96. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.