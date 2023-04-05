Barrington Research Weighs in on CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of CURI opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

