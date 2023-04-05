Brokers Offer Predictions for Planet Labs PBC’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

PL opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.68. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 190.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

