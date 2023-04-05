Brokers Offer Predictions for VIQ Solutions Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for VIQ Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIQ Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.14. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

