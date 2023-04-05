Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issued By Zacks Research

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -213.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

