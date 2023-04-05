FY2024 EPS Estimates for SSE plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SSE in a research report issued on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSE’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get SSE alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.

SSE Price Performance

SSE Company Profile

SSEZY opened at $22.18 on Monday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

(Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.