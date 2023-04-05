Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outfront Media in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Outfront Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 43.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

