Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $17.22 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
