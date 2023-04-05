Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $17.22 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Insider Activity

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

