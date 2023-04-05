Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

MFIN stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

