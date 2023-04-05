Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %
MAXN opened at $28.49 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51.
Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
