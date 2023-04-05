Credit Suisse Group Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $128.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Shares of AMN opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,045,978 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

