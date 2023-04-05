Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $399.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

