JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
NYSE:BURL opened at $206.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.