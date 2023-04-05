JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $206.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.