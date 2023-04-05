Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PEG stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

