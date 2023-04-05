JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to “Overweight”

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,066,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

