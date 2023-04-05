Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $79.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

ES opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

