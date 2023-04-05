Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $30.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,125 shares of company stock worth $7,761,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.