Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

NYSE WELL opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 219.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $98.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

