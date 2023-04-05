Citigroup Lowers Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $90.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $83.01 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

