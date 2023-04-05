I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $25.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.63 on Monday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 938,531 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,613,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in I-Mab by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 927,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

