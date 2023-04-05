Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 35,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 18,837 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.