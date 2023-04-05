Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,076% compared to the typical daily volume of 721 call options.
Getty Images Trading Up 1.7 %
GETY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
