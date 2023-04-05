Contrasting Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$81.19 million ($1.53) -0.29 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $27.15 million 5.87 -$165.46 million ($1.02) -1.01

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -889.17% -189.41% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -609.46% -132.29% -45.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Axcella Health and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.1% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axcella Health and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,066.41%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.12, suggesting a potential upside of 494.17%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

