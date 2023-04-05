Head to Head Review: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 1.14 $236.98 million $1.35 5.84

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alimco Financial and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies 19.73% 29.41% 15.02%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

