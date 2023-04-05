Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Critical Contrast

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -47.60% -35.12% -6.26% Magnite -22.58% 4.55% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13 Magnite 0 1 6 0 2.86

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.22, indicating a potential upside of 1,784.47%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 56.08%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Magnite.

77.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $746.00 million 0.08 -$355.10 million ($1.98) -0.17 Magnite $577.07 million 2.12 -$130.32 million ($0.98) -9.23

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Cyxtera Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

