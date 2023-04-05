Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Financial Contrast

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 16.89 $216.00 million $5.70 39.77 Alphatec $350.87 million 5.04 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -10.84

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56 Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $247.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 44.10% 59.99% 45.20% Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Alphatec on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

