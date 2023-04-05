Financial Contrast: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) versus Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houston American Energy and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 21.65 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.70 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.75

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Houston American Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 1 1 18 1 2.90

Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $178.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -52.84% -8.93% -8.58% Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Houston American Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

