Analyzing Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) & Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 602.70%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Talaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -1.11

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

