Prenetics Global (PRE) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Prenetics Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.18 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.60 billion -$6.10 million -8.25

Prenetics Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prenetics Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 648.74%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.73%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Prenetics Global peers beat Prenetics Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.