Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ CABA opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 72,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

