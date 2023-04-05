Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ CABA opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.