LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $69.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $96.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Shares of CKPT opened at $2.31 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
