LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $69.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $96.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.31 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,121 shares in the company, valued at $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,121 shares in the company, valued at $868,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.