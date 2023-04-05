Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

