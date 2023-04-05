Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.