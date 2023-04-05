Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 304.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

