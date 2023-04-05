Citigroup Cuts Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target to $9.00

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDE opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 104,102 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.