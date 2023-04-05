Aegis Initiates Coverage on Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Stock analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.25 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

