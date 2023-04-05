Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of AX stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45.
