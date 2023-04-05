Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

