Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $11.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of COMM opened at $6.01 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Rayliant Investment Research bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

