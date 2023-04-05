Piper Sandler Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $11.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.15 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

